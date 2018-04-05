Commonwealth Games Updates: Ghana’s Omar, Quartey defeated in boxing

Abdul Wahid Omar, Ghana’s flag bearer at the 2018 Commonwealth Games currently ongoing in Australia has crashed out of the 60-kilogramme men’s Light boxing competition after losing by unanimous decision to Australia’s Harry Garside.

Abdul Wahid Omar, a member of Ghana’s national amateur boxing team – The Black Bombers – lost 5:0 to Aussie Garside in a Round of 32 clash.

Omar was one of Ghana’s brightest hopes from a 71-athlete contingent after he won the only medal (a bronze) at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

According to the national amateur boxing coach Ofori Asare, Omar lost the bout because of a cut he suffered in the early stages of the bout.

“Well, I think we… prepared well, we have a plan that we wanted to win but it was that at the early stages of the round we had a headbutt and that cut came in,” Coach Asare said in a post-fight interview.

“So, the cut disorganised him (Omar), we had to protect the cut to be able to finish the bout and so you see that the cut took part of the concentration. But he was forcing and putting pressure and doing his best but you know fighting the host nation is not an easy thing…

“It is sad that we lost our medal prospect at the early stages of the competition but we are not going to give up and we will make sure that we bring a medal home”.

It was also hard luck for Omar’s compatriot, Abubakari Kwesi-Quartey who also suffered the same 5:0 unanimous decision loss at the fists of Mauritian boxer Merven Clair in the Men’s Welter (69kg) Round of 32.

