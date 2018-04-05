Commonwealth Games Updates: Jackson, Arthur Seal Swimming Semi-Finals Berth

Team Ghana’s swimmers of Jason Jude Arthur and Abeiku Gyekye Jackson have qualified for the semi-finals of their respective events at the ongoing 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Arthur qualified for the semi-finals of the men’s 100 metres with a time of 56.52 seconds while Jackson qualified for the men’s 50 metres butterfly with a time of 24.68 seconds.

Jackson has set his sights on breaking his personal best record and set a new record at the forthcoming Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Abeiku will be competing in his second Commonwealth Games for Ghana after making his debut in Glasgow four years ago.

“In swimming you need to learn how to set targets that you can achieve not any targets that you know you can’t achieve by giving the people high hopes,” he said.

“I set consecutive targets. Last Commonwealth Games I set a target and I met the target. This Commonwealth Games my target is to qualify for the Olympic Games which is making a time of 22 seconds.”

“Right now my time is 23:31 so in order to qualify for the Games I have to train hard and work hard and drop my personal best.”

In regards to his preparation for the Games, he said he has been getting the best preparation from the coach.

“We are not thinking about support for now, my part is to listen to instruction and swim. My coach will deal with that, hopefully let’s expect a medal, he added.

Abeiku Jackson is part of four swimmers including Arthur, Maaya Ayawere and Rebecca Asare who will be representing Ghana at the Commonwealth Games.

The head coach of the Ghana Swimming Team, Kodwo Abbiw Jackson (Abeiku’s father) says he hopes all his athletes will be able to improve upon their timing and set new national records at the Games.

Source: Graphic