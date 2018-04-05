E/R: JHS student, one other threaten Headmaster with gun

A third-year Junior High School student of Ellen White School at Koforidua in the Eastern region, Philip Asare, is on the run after he and an accomplice threatened the headmaster of the school with a knife and a gun for seizing his mobile phone.

A local Journalist, Obrempong-Nana Kwaku Ampomah narrated to Starrfmonline.com that during mock exams Thursday, a mobile phone was detected in the bag of Asare by some teachers.

The teachers seized the phone and told Asare that he will be punished after the mock exams for bringing a phone to school which is against school rules. According to Kwaku Ampomah, the student got agitated and left the school abandoning the exams.

He returned to the school after some hours with his accomplice and conned the headmaster into having a discussion with him.

During the discussion with the headmaster over the decision to seize his phone, Asare pulled out a knife and threatened to stab the headmaster if the phone is not returned.

But after the headmaster stood his ground and decided not to return the phone, Asare’s accomplice who is not a student pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot the headmaster.

Asare and his accomplice managed to escape after an alarm was raised by the teachers.

The New Juaben Police has launched a manhunt for the Asare and his accomplice.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM