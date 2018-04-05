E/R: Nat’l Security destroy GETFUND Project, eject Lecturers at Kibi

Some men claiming to be officials of the National Security working on orders from the Presidency have ejected lecturers of the Kibi Presbyterian College of Education from their bungalows.

The National Security Operatives invaded the area with Bulldozers to grade the land and in the process destroyed a GETFUND project at foundation stage meant to provide additional accommodation for the staff of the College.

The ejection exercise has displaced about 10 Lecturers and their families.

This has created anxiety among Lecturers, Management and the entire student body. At the time of visit, the affected lecturers and their families were struggling to get temporal accommodation.

It is, however, not known if the national security operatives were acting on behalf of the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council who asked the lecturers to leave in June last year.

The Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council in June 2017 initiated moves to eject the Lecturers and staff from the bungalows.

The traditional Council warned that it will use its powers to forcibly eject the Lecturers for not heeding to several ultimatums to vacate the premises.

A letter intercepted by Starr News from Ofori Panin Fie with reference number AATC/MLN/2/17 dated 13 June, 2017, signed by Assistant State Secretary, D.M Ofori Atta and addressed to the College, stated that “the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council has taken note of your Continuous unlawful occupation of its Land and Structures. The Council is concerned about your blatant refusal to vacate the premises inspite of consistent warnings and notification.”

The letter added that as a result, the traditional council has decided that all lawful means will be applied to eject the lecturers from the bungalows.

“That you are to remove yourselves and all your belongings from the premises on or before Wednesday 21 of June 2017. Notice is hereby given that the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council will employ all Lawful means to ensure compliance with its orders.”

Information gathered indicates that, management of the college has informed the major stakeholders as well as GETFUND about the destruction of the Project. An official of GETFUND told Starr News under anonymity that a delegation will go for inspection to assess if the project can be relocated.

Meanwhile, the Akyem Abuakwa traditional Council says it has no knowledge about the destruction.

