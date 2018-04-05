EIB’s Nana Aba Anamoah joins Great Olympics Mgt.

Excellence in Broadcasting (EIB) Network’s Nana Aba Anamoah has been appointed as the Head of Marketing, Sponsorship and Branding for the new Great Olympics management committee.

The GHOne TV News Editor joins the new committee to oversee the successful restructuring of the club and to make a quick return to the premiership.

The new committee has Olloboi Commodore as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ato Coleman as the deputy in charge of Strategy and Business Development.

Samuel Wellington is the Head of Finance, with Ebenezer Alavanyo also as Secretary and Reuben Laryea as Welfare Officer.

Saint Emmanuel Osei maintains his Public Relations Officer role, according to a press release signed by Maj. (Rtd) Nii Amarkai Amarteifio, the Board Chairman and Fadi Fattal, the Vice Chairman of the club.

Meanwhile, Great Olympics in the ongoing Division One League have played three matches winning one and drawing two games.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM