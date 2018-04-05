I’ll never sell Ghana’s sovereignty – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that he will never compromise or sell the sovereignty of Ghana under any circumstance.

Speaking on the US-Ghana military agreement for the first time, the President slammed the opposition NDC describing them as “hypocrites” and “cynics” for twisting the facts in the US military agreement. He added that he is outraged by comments from his political opponents that he has sold the sovereignty of the nation to the United States of America.

“I will never be the president that will compromise or sell the sovereignty of our country. I respect deeply the memory of the great patriots whose sacrifice and toil brought about our independence and freedom,” Akufo-Addo said in an address to the nation.

The President’s address comes after massive public outrage over the military agreement with the United States of America.

The main opposition National Democratic Congress and other pressure groups including the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) have been part of a protest to withdraw the deal or revise it to safeguard the sovereignty of the West African nation.

The deal, which has been ratified by Ghana’s Parliament but yet to be signed by the president, gives the US military and its civilian personnel unimpeded access to certain installations in Ghana, including tax wavers.

In his address, Akufo-Add reiterated that the US is not building a military base in Ghana adding that the agreement with the US is only a continuation of a relationship that has existed for decades.

He added that the military agreement will also enhace Ghana’s defence capability and offer an important layer of support in the nation’s common effort to protect the peace in the sub-region.

“Let me state with the clearest affirmation that Ghana has not offered a military base and will not offer a military base to the United States of America. Indeed, the United States of America has not made any request for such consideration and consistent with our foreign policy we will not consider any such request.

“However, In consideration of the realities of our circumstances and the challenges to peace in the region in our time, we have deemed it prudent to continue the cooperation agreement with the USA.

“It is our firm believe that the agreement will enhance our defence capability and offer an important layer of support in our common effort to protect the peace in our region.”

Watch video:

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM