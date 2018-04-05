Impeach Akufo-Addo if he signs US military deal – Agbe

Security Analyst David Agbe has called on Ghanaians to impeach President Akufo-Addo if he signs the controversial Military Cooperation Agreement between Ghana and the United States of America.

The deal, which has been ratified by Ghana’s Parliament but yet to be signed by the president, gives the US military and its civilian personnel unimpeded access to certain installations in Ghana, including tax wavers.

The main opposition National Democratic Congress and other pressure groups including the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) have been part of a protest to withdraw the deal or revise it to safeguard the sovereignty of the West African nation.

President Akufo-Addo is scheduled to address the nation tonight, Thursday April 5, 2018 about the deal.

Commenting on the president’s upcoming address, Mr. Agbe who before parliament ratified the agreement warned that Ghana will know no peace should it get parliamentary clearance said: “…If the president has sworn an oath saying that he is going to protect and defend this country and all of us, we are saying that as soon as you have sworn an oath that you are going to defend this country and defend our territorial boundaries especially our national security; and here we are saying when you sign this, it is like you are selling the sovereignty of this country, can’t we impeach the president?”

“We will impeach the president if he dares to sign it,” he threatened on Starr Today.

Meanwhile, a pressure group which has been at the forefront in opposing the pact, Economic Fighters League, has also proposed that a referendum be held over the deal “for the people to decide.”

Ahead of the president’s address tonight, the Economic Fighters League said: “In today’s encounter Ghanaians expect an apology from the President for having been treated with so much disrespect on this issue. In the very least, we expect an announcement of the withdrawal from the agreement or the issue be put to a Referendum for the People to decide. Any other thing would amount to a continuation of the total disregard and disrespect to Ghanaians.”

