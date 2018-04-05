MTN Ghana hosts Global Tech Entrepreneur Chinedu Echeruo

MTN, Ghana’s leading telecommunications company and Business World, Ghana’s foremost business magazine have announced Chinedu Echeruo, a global Tech Entrepreneur and Founder of HopStop as the keynote speaker at the 22nd MTN Business World Executive Breakfast meeting.

The much anticipated event is scheduled to take place on April 12, 2018 at the Kempinski Hotel, Gold Coast City in Accra on the theme: “Leadership and Entrepreneurship in a fast paced Tech World”.

Chinedu Echeruo, an innovative businessman broke ground in the tech industry when he founded HotStop.com- a travel app and Tripology.com, (a lead-generation and travel referral business for the travel industry), for which he raised nearly $8 million from private investors. HopStop grew exponentially from $574,268 in 2007 to $5 million in 2012 while he served as its Chief Executive Officer and Chairman. The app was later acquired by tech giant Apple at a reported fee of 1billion dollars in 2013. His other Mobile app, Tripology.com was also acquired at an undisclosed amount and is now owned by USA Today.

Chinedu is on the ‘Black Enterprise Small Business Awards” Hall of Fame. He was also named one of the “10 Most Powerful People in Africa” by Forbes in 2014.He currently runs three startup companies; MindMeet, BoxCircles and ‘Love and Magic’ company, seeking to build the tools and environment that empower individuals to create and manifest their ideas.

He is also a board member of Africa.com LLC, a consultant to Fortune 500 companies and a regular speaker on business issues, specifically leadership, entrepreneurship and technology. He holds an M.B.A from the Harvard Business School and B.S in Finance and Accounting (Honors) from Syracuse University.

Speaking about the upcoming event, Vice President of SEAGHA and CEO of MTN Ghana, Mr. Ebenezer Twum Asante said, “As the leading technology company in Ghana with the vision to lead the delivery of a bold new digital world, we settled on a renowned technology entrepreneur with vast experience in translating App development into viable business. We believe that the hundreds of App Developers we have discovered through the MTN Apps Challenge and potential ones, will take this opportunity to develop business models that will help them create profitable and sustainable businesses. “We look forward to a great session with Chinedu Echeruo”, he added.

The Executive Breakfast series which is in its seventh year, is the leading thought leadership and networking platform for the Ghanaian business executives and entrepreneurs attracting over 800 executives annually. It has hosted a number of international, motivational and business leaders including: Robin Banks, Brian Tracy, Siya Xuza, Elikem Nutifafa Kuenyehia, Jason Njoku, Sharon Lechter, Mr Yaw Nsarkoh, Rosa Whitaker and many more. The session with Chinedu Echeruo is the first of 3 breakfast meetings scheduled for 2018.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM