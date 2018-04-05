Murder of AWA engineer: Police must be truthful – Mother

The mother of the aeronautics engineer Prince Kwabena Kumi who was found dead in a bush is calling on the Police to be truthful in the events leading to his son’s death.

Madam Comfort Nkansah told Morning Starr host Francis Abban that the Police has been making contradictory statements since her son was found dead.

The body of Kumi was discovered with gunshot wounds after a search was mounted by his family who had gone days without hearing from him.

The deceased was enroute from Accra to Akyem Asuboa on Saturday to celebrate the Easter Holidays with his family.

According to the family, there were marks of assault on the body at the time of discovery. The body was conveyed to the Morgue by the Police pending further investigations.

His cousin Gideon Saka told Morning Starr on Thursday that an autopsy has revealed that Kumi was shot from 20 metres but was unable to tell the kind of bullet that killed him.

Speaking to Morning Starr, Madam Nkansah pleaded with the Police service to be truthful as investigations into Kumi’s death is ongoing.

“All I want is the truth, I want the truth, I want to know how my son died because what the Police is saying does not make sense.

“I have been unable to sleep since I heard the news, I am calling on Akufo-Addo and the IGP to ensure that the Police does a good job so I get to know who killed my son.”

Meanwhile, the Police has assured a thorough investigations will be conducted to bring the culprits to book.

“All I know is the gentleman was found dead in the bush. When a person is found driving drunk, the vehicle is supposed to be impounded and the person detained then a statement would be taken from him. It’s unfortunate such a brilliant person has died under such circumstances but I can assure the family that a professional investigations will be done and the culprits will be punished,” ASP Ebenezer Tetteh told Morning Starr.

The late Prince Kwabena Kumi was a graduate of the Shenyany Aerospace University in China and worked with Africa World Airlines in Ghana.

