Murder of AWA engineer: ‘Trotro’ driver interrogated – Police

The supposed commercial bus driver who transported the late engineer of Africa World Airlines from the Police checkpoint to the location where he was allegedly murdered at Akyem has been interrogated by the Eastern regional Police command.

According to the Eastern regional Police PRO ASP Ebenezer Tetteh, the Police interrogated the unnamed driver as part of their broad investigations into the matter.

The Police claim they asked the deceased to join the commercial bus after they noticed he was too drunk to drive home.

The body of Prince Kwabena Kumi was discovered with gunshot wounds, few meters from his home, after a search was mounted by his family who had gone days without hearing from him. An autopsy conducted on the body has confirmed he was shot at close range.

The deceased was enroute from Accra to Akyem Asuboa on Saturday to celebrate the Easter Holidays with his family.

Meanwhile, the mother of the deceased Madam Nkansah has pleaded with the Police service to be truthful as investigations into her son’s death continues .

“All I want is the truth, I want the truth, I want to know how my son died because what the Police is saying does not make sense.

“I have been unable to sleep since I heard the news, I am calling on Akufo-Addo and the IGP to ensure that the Police does a good job so I get to know who killed my son,” she told Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Thursday.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com