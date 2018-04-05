My name change has been “fantastic” – Tic

Popular hiplife musician Nana Kwaku Okyere Duah says the change of his showbiz name from Tic Tac to Tic has been “fantastic”.

He says the change is just to enable him live the name, which was already popular among Ghanaian music lovers.

“The response has been fantastic, girls call me bra tic already and guys call me Tic and so it’s about living the name,” Tic told Giovani Caleb and Berla Mundi on the Starr Drive Thursday.

He also bemoaned the attitude of Ghanaian musicians towards the music industry.

“People are criticizing Obuor but they don’t want to lead the fort. Nobody is willing to leave their A class life to come and fight the music industry. You agree with musicians to do something and when they go home, they don’t do it”.

The ‘Philomena’ hit maker disclosed further that he no longer grooms young artiste because they often don’t listen.

“It’s nice to guide underground artistes but it’s right to make it a business so they can take my guidance serious. Underground artistes do not like me because I ask them to pay for consulting”.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5fm