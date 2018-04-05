Police gun down five robbers at Tema

Five suspected armed robbers have been gunned down by the police Thursday dawn on the Accra end of the Tema Motorway, the Accra Regional Police Command has said.

The Police said it has intercepted operations of the gang after a tip-off that about 15 armed robbers had planned to embark on a number of operations across the capital.

The lifeless bodies of the suspects identified as Habib Pah, Baby-jet and Birdman have been conveyed to the Police Hospitals for autopsy.

Briefing journalists on the incident Thursday, the Accra Regional Police Commander DCOP George Alex Mensah said the other suspects sustained varied degrees of injuries during the exchange of fire with the police.

“This [Thursday] dawn the Accra Regional Police intelligent team acted upon an information that a group of armed robbers numbering about 15 had planned to embark on several robberies within Accra and Kasoa,” he said.

“But Police strategized comprehensively to thwart this agenda and mounted surveillance on the suspects who were on board two saloon vehicles and a bus,” he added.

The robbers, he said are suspected to be connected with several robberies across the capital.

Those who escaped, DCOP Mensah told Journalists at the briefing, sustained some gunshot wounds with a call on the public, particularly medical facilities as well as herbalists to report any “strange wounds” brought to their facilities for treatment to the police.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM