Australia Visa Fraud: Minority demands Presidential probe

Ghana’s Minority in Parliament is demanding a Presidential probe into the deportation of some Ghanaians who posed as journalists to cover the ongoing Commonwealth games in Gold Coast, Australia.

According to the Minority, President Akufo-Addo should initiate a probe into the deportation to identify personalities who engaged in the visa fraud which has tarnished Ghana’s image internationally.

Meanwhile, ranking member on the Sports Committee, Kobena Mensah Woyome believes his outfit will summon the Sports Minister for questioning to unravel the truth.

“This is an international matter but the response is very wide, the victims who have been affected and those who successfully made it and were detained by the immigration will all be called to clear the doubts on the minds of the people. We have been receiving calls and emails and therefore must be responded to accurately,” Woyome told Starr News.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM