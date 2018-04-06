© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

BabyJet Airlines: Asamoah Gyan starts recruitment

By Anthony Bebli

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan is recruiting cabin crew for his commercial flight, BabyJet Airlines.

According to his management, new applicants must be between the ages of 18-25 and the maximum age in 35 for experienced applicants.

The advertisement also  states : “ability to swim is a must” and that “nursing and customer service experience would be an advantage but not essential.”

Baby Jet Airlines will also pay for the training of selected persons at the Aerovector Training School at West Legon in Accra.

No automatic alt text available.

 

 

Source: Starrsportsgh

