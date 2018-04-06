Commonwealth Games Updates: New Zealand crush Ghana 12-0 in Hockey

Ghana’s female national hockey team find themselves rooted to the bottom of the five-team Pool B after suffering a 12-0 battering at the hands of New Zealand at the ongoing 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

Having thumped Scotland 6-1 on Thursday’s Games opening day, the Black Sticks were even less forgiving against the Golden Sticks of Ghana.

Energetic and purposeful, they raced out to a 4-0 half-time lead through Madi Doar, Kelsey Smith, Sam Charlton and Shiloh Gloyn goals.

In the third quarter, that lead only widened through Stacey Michelsen and Olivia Merry tap-ins, the former following a video referee’s check.

Samantha Harrison then got in on the act just before three-quarter time, followed by an Anita McLaren treble and Doar double in the final period.

The 18-year-old Doar finished with an impressive hat-trick from four shots on goal, while New Zealand managed an overall 34 shots to Ghana’s two.

McLaren, meanwhile, shook off a leg complaint to play with her usual energy, recording her 100th international goal.

Elsewhere in Pool B, Australia edged Canada 1-0 while Canada faces Scotland in a later tie.

Ghana’s female hockey team comprise the largest group of Ghana’s 71-athlete contingent at the Commonwealth Games.

The team is comprised of, Bridget Azumah, Mavis Ampem Darko, Vivian Narkuour, Elizabeth Opoku, Martha Sarfowaa, Roberta Sarfo, Deborah Whyte, Lydia Afriyie, Janet Adampah, Benedicta Adjei and Nafisatu Umaru, the team captain.

Others are Adizatu Suleman, Mavis Boatemaa Berko, Emelia Fosuaa, Serwaa Boakye, Ernestina Coffie, Cecilia Amoako and Juwaila Acquah. They are handled by head coach Emmanuel Ahadjie and his assistant, Richmond Attipoe, with Rosemary Lamptey as the team manager.

