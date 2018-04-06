E/R: Police impound seven sacks of marijuana

The Eastern regional Police Command has impounded a taxi transporting seven sacks of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp at Boti Falls in the Yilo Manya Krobo Municipality.

The substance is currently in police custody.

The Public Relations Officer of the Eastern regional Police Command, ASP Ebenezer Tetteh explained to Starr News that on April 4, 2018 at about 7:30pm, police had a tip off that an Opel Astra Caravan with registration Number GW 5356-13 was transporting the substance from Boti community towards the Huhunya direction.

He said the Assesewa District Police immediately dispatched a team to trail the suspected vehicle.

ASP Tetteh said upon reaching the Boti to Huhunya section of the road, the team spotted the Car but upon seeing the Police, the driver sensed danger and sped off.

He added that the Police team gave the suspect a hot chase and upon reaching the Porponya and Guata section of the road, the driver abandoned the taxi cab and run into the bush.

ASP Tetteh said the Taxi was driven to the Assesewa Police station after a search was conducted on the vehicle and the substance uncovered.

The suspected Indian hemp was contained in seven sacks.

Efforts are being made to arrest the driver who is still at large.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Kojo Ansah