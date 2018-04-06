GES investigates gun attack by JHS Pupil against Headmaster

The Eastern regional Directorate of Ghana Education Service (GES) has begun investigations into the gun attack involving a third-year Junior High School student of Ellen White School at Koforidua in the Eastern region.

Philip Asare, and an accomplice pulled a gun and knife and threatened to kill the headmaster of Ellen White for seizing his mobile phone.

During mock exams Thursday, a mobile phone was detected in the bag of Asare by some teachers after it rang during the exams.

The teachers seized the phone and told Asare that he will be punished after the mock exams for bringing a phone to school which is against school rules. But the student got agitated and left the school abandoning the exams.

He returned to the school after some hours with his accomplice and conned the headmaster into having a discussion with him.

During the discussion with the headmaster over the decision to seize his phone, Asare pulled out a knife and threatened to stab the headmaster if the phone is not returned.

But after the headmaster stood his ground and decided not to return the phone, Asare’s accomplice who is not a student pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot the headmaster.

Asare and his accomplice managed to escape after an alarm was raised by the teachers

The Public Relations Officer of Eastern Regional Directorate of GES, Asiedu Acheampong, in an interview with Starr News said the New Juaben Municipal Assembly has commenced investigations into the matter and expected to present an official report to the Regional Directorate for further action.

The New Juaben Police has launched a manhunt for Asare and his accomplice. Starr News has gathered that parents of the prime suspect has been invited by the Police to assist with investigations.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM