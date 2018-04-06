© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

I’m not joining Zylofon – Sarkodie

By kwame acheampong

Celebrated hiplife musician Sarkodie has likened his reported association with sensational record label Zylofon to an ‘April fool’ prank.

Reports are rife that the ‘Highest’ album maker is on his way to joining the growing number of artistes who have pitched camp with the record label.

Some reports even suggested that the CEO of Sark Nation is moving to Zylofon to replace Stonebwoy who has had brushes with the label in recent times.

Speaking to KOD on ‘The Zone’ on Starr FM Friday, Sarkodie said even though he respects and appreciates the contribution of Zylofon to the music Ghanaian industry, he is not joining them.

“I think Zylofon is doing so well for the industry, and I respect what they are doing for the industry. For people to say I am going to Zylofon is more like an April fool prank,” he said.

Zylofon has signed many artistes including Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Kumi Guitar, Becca among others.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5fm

