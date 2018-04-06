Weah is a Symbol of Liberia’s Progress – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says President George Weah is a perfect representation of the progress of Liberia after its dark days of war.

President Akufo-Addo observed that President Weah’s election victory and subsequent peaceful handover of power from one democratically elected government to another in Liberia certainly demonstrates that Liberia has put it’s past behind and is ready to build a modern and democratic society that would put the welfare of its people first.

The President made the assertions when he, together with President Weah, addressed a joint press conference at the foyer of the Jubilee House after they held bilateral talks to discuss various ways the two countries can support each other’s developmental efforts.

President Weah is in Ghana for a two-day official state visit.

In his speech, President Weah said his Presidency considers Ghana as a case study that he will study and learn from during his presidency.

He called on President Akufo Addo to personally help Liberia to succeed under his Presidency.

President Weah recalled how Ghana hosted Liberians during their years of trouble and war.

He expressed sincere gratitude for the gesture and pledged to build a much stronger relationship with Ghana during his administration.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM