AUDIO: You and I are here – Bawumia teases Atuguba

Vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia locked the ribs of his audience at the launch of the 2018 “Tax and Good Governance Week” when he teased Supreme Court judge Justice William Atuguba with his popular 2012 election petition catchphrase.

Bawumia, then vice presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), was a regular guest of the Supreme Court adjudicator, and during cross-examination, he often resorted to the phrase: “You and I were not there” to direct opposing counsel to base their arguments on the facts before the court.

Six years down the line with Dr. Bawumia now occupying the second highest position he wanted the Supreme Court to grant him, he came face to face with the head of the panel which sat on the eight-month long case.

When the microphone was handed over to him to address the gathering, Dr Bawumia skillfully defused the tension by recalling the catchphrase to suit the occasion.

“Thank you very much,” Dr Bawumia expressed gratitude to the announcer before proceeding to break the silence.

“Supreme Court Justice William Atuguba representing the chief justice, I’ll say your Lordship that today, you and I are here. And your Lordship today you and I will file our taxes,” the former deputy governor of the Bank of Ghana teased Justice Atuguba to a loud and spontaneous laughter.

Dr. Bawumia used the opportunity to appeal to Ghanaians to pay their taxes so that more development activities could be carried out. He filed his tax returns at the Ghana Revenue Authority after the launch.

The celebration is under the theme “Filing your tax returns, your civic responsibility”, and is aimed at getting all eligible tax payers to file their tax returns on or before the deadline of 30th April, 2018.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM