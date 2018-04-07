E/R: Police arrest three robbers

The police in the Eastern region have arrested three armed robbers linked to the Dos Amingos robbery incident at Atekyem a suburb of New Juaben.

The six-member robbery gang wearing face masks with guns and machete attacked the hardware company and tied the security man on duty and bolted with Ghc38,405.

After the incident, three members of the gang have been picked up at their hideout at Obuoma near Water Works, an suburb of New Juaben.

The suspects are Kwame Abass, 19, Awudza Samuel alias Dada, 19 and Asare Kweku Prince alias Prince,24,.

The Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, ASP Ebenezer Tetteh confirmed the arrest to Starr News, adding investigations are still ongoing to track down the others.

He urged the general public to volunteer more information about persons they suspect to be criminals to enable the police monitor their movements.

In a related development, two suspected armed robbers, Griffins Bless and Richard Teye both 21 years are in the grips of the Odumase Police. The suspects were arrested after a failed robbery attack on a house at Odumase.

