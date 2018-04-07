E/R: Residents shocked as DCE acts in Jesus drama at Easter

The District Chief Executive for Birim South in the Eastern region shocked residents of the area when he took part in a Christian Drama centered on the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

The DCE, Richmond Amponsah Adjabeng, staged in the play tittled:” Passion of the Christ” which dramatizes the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. Such plays are often performed during Easter.

The DCE scripted, directed and took part in the drama.

While some audience were emotionally touched, others marveled at the display and acting skils of the DCE .

The play was staged when the Akim Oda Zone of The Church of Pentecost celebrated the Holy Saturday of the 2018 Easter Convention.

In an interview with Starr News, the District Chief Executive Richmond Amponsah Agyabeng explained that he was first an Elder of the Church of Pentecost and therefore does not allow his political appointment to impede his responsibility and dedication towards God.

“I will continue to serve God in humility and exhibit same in discharge of my political duties as DCE. I will not let my status in governance change my relationship with God”.

According to him, as DCE for Birim South, he is committed to working with the fear of God to alleviate his deprived district from poverty.

The Asene District Pastor, Aaron Teye –Kwesi, in his sermon admonished Christians to eschew tribalism, racism and indiscipline.

