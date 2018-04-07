Ghana’s UPSA to honour CAF president April 25

CAF President Ahmad Ahmad will travel to Ghana this month to be awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of Professional Studies (UPSA).

Ahmad, who has established excellent relationships with the sports authorities and governments in Africa, will receive the award at a ceremony on 25th April.

He becomes the first major international sports personality to receive the award from the highly-rated university known for promoting industry.

The award recognises Ahmad’s commitment to the promotion of the game in Africa and by extension Ghana, a country he has visited twice since winning the election.

The University of Professional Studies said in its letter to Ahmad: ”The UPSA Management has nominated you for the award of an honorary Doctorate Degree.”

Vice chancellor Prof Abednego Amartey said the university was honoured to present the award to the former Madagascar minister of state.

”Particularly, we are substantially aware of the positive impact you have made in football arena both in Ghana and the internationally,” Prof Amartey said.

The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) is a public university that provides both academic and business professional education in Ghana.

Source:Starrsportsgh