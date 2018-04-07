NDC takes over Wa with Unity Walk

Hundreds of National Democratic Congress (NDC) sympathizers in the Upper West region on Friday welcomed former president John Dramani Mahama to the region as they take their turn for the Unity Walk which has gone to six regions already.

The region which is traditionally a stronghold of the NDC started feeling the vibe of Saturday’s Unity Walk a week earlier as several announcements were made on local media and through the use of public address systems.

The former president who arrived in the company of General Secretary of the NDC Johnson Aseidu Nketia, Joyce Bawa Mugtari (his spokesperson), Julius Debrah (former chief of staff) among other top shots of the party was driven through the principal streets of Wa and also led to some prominent persons such as the Wa Naa Fuseini Pelpuo IV, Ahmadiyah Regional Missionary, Chief Imam and Yari Naa where he paid courtesy calls on them.

Speaking at the Wa Naa’s palace, Mr. Mahama indicated that Wa is not a strange place to him as he has visited the area on countless occasions.

He said, “I am not a stranger here having being enskinned a chief here, it’s only proper I come and pay homage to you as head of the family”.

The former president will join other members of the party in a unity walk under the theme, “reorganizing the grassroots- a shared responsibility”.

Leading members of the party such as former Regional Minister Sulemana Amidu, Mahmoud Khalid, Benjamin Kumbuor, Joseph Yileh Chireh and a host of others from the Upper West Region are expected to address party faithful after the walk.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Musah Lansah