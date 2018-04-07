US deal: Akufo-Addo’s address “hard” – Rawlings

Former president JJ Rawlings has also expressed his reservations over the choice of words used by President Akufo-Addo in his address to the nation on the Ghana – US defense cooperation agreement.

President Akufo-Addo has come under heavy public backlash for describing those against the deal as naysayers, cynics and hypocrites.

“And how else would we have exposed the unspeakable hypocrisy of the fraternity of some frontline politicians, who make a habit of running with the hares and hunting with the hounds, who secretly wallow in the largesse of the United States of America, whilst, at the same time, promote anti-American sentiments to a populist constituency?” the President wondered in his national broadcast on the controversial deal which has been criticized by the opposition NDC and former President John Mahama.

Mr. Rawlings has rated his diction as “hard”.

“Though the President’s address was hard, it was important and timely to hear him and the American Ambassador (earlier) affirm that there would be no military base established in Ghana,” the founder of the NDC tweeted.

He added: “That was my major concern in my initial reaction to news of the agreement. The spirit of cooperation, be it military or diplomatic has always been there.”

However, the former military leader believes dialogue can help calm all parties.

“If there are details of the agreement that warrant a second look, such details should be examined to create comfort for all sides.”

Hundreds of Ghanaians took to the streets last week to register their protest against the deal which gives US military and their civilian contractors unimpeded access to certain key installations in Ghana with tax waivers.

The leadership of the Ghana First demonstration has served notice they will stage countrywide protests since the president’s address failed to convince them.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM