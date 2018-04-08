AWA  engineer to be buried April, 28

The 34-year-old aircraft engineer with Africa World Airlines [AWA], Prince Kwabena Kumi, who was shot dead under mysterious circumstances at Oda will be buried on April 28, 2018, according to family.

The decision was taken after a one-week celebration of the deceased at the family house at Akyem Asuboa near Oda in the Eastern Region .

Prince Kwabena Kumi was found dead on April 2,2018 between Akroso and Asuboa with bullet wounds after the police seized his car over suspected drink-driving.

Preliminary autopsy report available to the media indicates he was shot twice at the chest and jaw by his unknown assailant.

Speaking to Starr News, Nana Kumi, one of the Elders of the bereaved family explained that the autopsy has been done and the body has been handed over to the family by the Police with firm assurance that the assailants will be arrested and prosecuted.

“The family has decided that we organize the funeral on 28 of this month that is April 28. The autopsy has been done and the body is now in the hands or custody of the family “.

When quizzed further if the family is satisfied with the autopsy report, Nana Kumi said ” I personally haven’t seen the autopsy report but i think the family will have a meeting to think about that because we are expecting the head of the family next week; he is coming from USA”.

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command,ASP Ebenezer Tetteh told starr News the team of investigators on grounds is making headway.

