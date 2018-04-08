Commonwealth Games: Ghana’s Hor Halutie in Women’s 100m Final

Ghana’s, Hor Halutie, has qualified for women’s final of the on-going Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia. The final is expected to come off on Monday, April 9th.

The 19 year old crossed the finish line in 11:46sec, the second fastest time she has ever run, to go through as one of two fastest losers in the semi final 2.

The former AMASS student and GAA Circuit Championship record holder qualified to the semis with a blistering run of 11:45sec in the heats earlier on Sunday.

Fellow sprinters Gemma Acheampong and Flings Owusu Agyapong, both failed to make the finals after they both finished 6th in semi final 1 and 2 respectively.

Jessie Lartey Secures Ghana’s Second Win In Boxing

Jessie Lartey has recorded Ghana’s second win in boxing in the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Golf Coast, Australia.

Lartey defeated Louis Richamo Colin of Mauritius via split decision in the super lightweight division on Sunday.

Lartey has thus qualified to the quarter-finals in the Men’s boxing.

Samuel Yaw Addo ended Ghana’s losing streak in boxing (with a split decision win over Nigeria’s Sikiru Ojo) on Saturday after three boxers had lost their respective fights – they were Wahid Omar, Suleiman Tetteh and Abubakari Quartey.

Source:ghanaolympic