EASTER COMEDY: A thriving humor festival to drive customer experience

It was a collection of the best humor rock stars at the 2018 annual Easter Comedy night. A raucous atmosphere at the Accra International Conference Center with a rotating line-up of fantastic comedians from different parts of Africa mixed with exciting lip-sync competition and live musical from Adina, Nana Yaa and Aramide.

One week after, Accra still is abuzz with great reviews for the organizers, Event Factory and performers. Hosted by Lekzy, a Ghanaian comedian who is gradually becoming a perennial of the festival, the show took audience through a hilarious and surreal journey of the indigenous African life, punctuated with singing, and lots of beautiful singing from Nigeria’s finest Kenny Blaq.

Easter Comedy’s master clown, Salvado made sure we stop taking Indian movies serious, just in case we do. Comedy’s ultimate egotist, Okey Bakassi never disappoints by injecting wrong advice to high school lovebirds. We believe teens in love should listen to their parents instead. But, there was family friendly content at the night. ID James Brown is awesome, delivering fun satires the whole family can enjoy.

So what makes this fabulous night of 3,000 plus overwhelmed mixed-class audience and hilarious performances, from big to brand new favorites, a perfect vehicle for corporate organizations and businesses to connect, reward and woo new clients and investors?

Media Director of Event Factory, Kelly Nii Lartey Mensah explained that, apart from important role of providing family friendly entertainment alternative during the Easter holidays, Easter Comedy festival is the only major activity in that season.

“Since its inception five years ago, we’ve always hosted top comedians and performers from Africa. We’ve had Basket Mouth, Gordon, Akpororo, Salvado, DKB, Path Thomas, Smart Nkansah and many others, creating the best environment to do more with partnership with corporate bodies and businesses, we can use the spaces at our venues, expand the activities or even create a tour concept for other parts of Ghana to experience the show within the Easter holiday.

“The good thing is we don’t want to do this alone, we want our partners to device their own thematic brand activities to flow along with the show.

“This year we are grateful for the support from our sponsors, Accra City Hotel, Rwanda Air, Pace Rental and Tours, Beautiful Beneath, Bacardi and our media partners,” Mr Mensah said.

Easter Comedy is an annual comedy and music night that takes place during Easter holidays in Accra, Ghana. It is organized by Event Factory Ltd and has hosted comedians from all over Africa. The next event will take place on April 20, 2019.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM