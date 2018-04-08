Six die at Newmont Ghana’s Ahafo Mill Expansion site

At least six persons have lost their lives following the collapse of the reclaim tunnel roof at Newmont Ghana’s Ahafo Mill Expansion project.

The mining company in a statement confirming the fatal accident, which occurred on Saturday April 7, 2018, said two others have been treated and discharged.

The workers were all contractor employees with Consar Limited, a construction services company.

“The entire Newmont family is devastated by this tragic accident and our priority is to provide support to the families, friends and co-workers of the deceased,” said Alwyn Pretorius, Regional Senior Vice President of Newmont’s Africa Operations.

Newmont has since suspended operations at the Ahafo Mill Expansion project site.

“All other employees working in the area have been safely relocated and the scene of the accident has been secured. The police are on site and the appropriate government and regulatory agencies have been notified, including the Inspectorate Division of the Minerals Commission,” the statement added.

Newmont’s presence in Ghana includes the Ahafo mine in the Brong-Ahafo region and the Akyem operation in the Eastern region near New Abirem. Newmont began working in Ghana with the acquisition of Normandy Mining in 2002. Production commenced in 2006 at Ahafo mine and at Akyem mine in 2013.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM