Stop insulting Rawlings – Mahama to NDC

Former president John Mahama has warned supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to desist from casting aspersions at the party’s founder.

Mr. Jerry John Rawlings has come under heavy public backlash over his loud silence or delayed response on national issues since the New Patriotic Party assumed office, contrary to his vociferous attacks on the Mills and Mahama administrations.

Recently at a public event in Ho to commemorate the December 31st revolution anniversary, Mr. Rawlings publicly berated Mr. Mahama for allegedly being late to public events.

Despite the frosty relationship between Mahama and Rawlings in recent times, the immediate past president of Ghana has appealed to supporters to accord the founder the respect due him.

“I want to talk about our Founder,” he said at the NDC Unity Walk in Wa in the Upper West region on Saturday.

“You might not like something he says or an action he is taking. You might disagree with his views but do not insult his person,” Mahama, who served as a minister under Rawlings, added. “You can criticize him if you disagree with some of his comments, but please do not insult his person.”

Mahama used the occasion to appeal to supporters of the largest opposition to remain united as the party re-organises to recapture power in 2020.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM