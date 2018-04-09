Ablekuma West NPP elders applaud MP

Some elders of the NPP in the Ablekuma West constituency have applauded their MP Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful for the pivotal role she played in the establishment of the new Ablekuma West Municipality.

The elders in a surprise visit to the MP presented a special citation on behalf of executives of the Calvary Primary Polling station, acknowledging what they described as the MP’s ‘pivotal’ role towards the establishment of the new Assembly.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Elder T.D Asare, who is a member of the Ablekuma West Constituency Council of Elders paid glowing tribute to Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful. He mentioned that they had followed keenly the firm assurances the MP gave to wean Ablekuma West from the AMA.

They were confident that the new assembly will be the springboard for monumental development in the Ablekuma West Constituency. They indicated that they were aware of the serious plans the MP had put in place to get a permanent office facility for the new assembly and her efforts deserved serious commendation.

In receiving the citation from the Elders, Mrs Owusu-Ekuful thanked them for the gesture.

She emphasized her unwavering commitment to bringing development to the Ablekuma West Constituency. She asked for the support of the Elders and people of the constituency in achieving this purpose.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM