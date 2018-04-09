Akufo-Addo intervenes as EPA boss fails job interview

It has emerged that the Chief Executive Officer of the Environmental Protection Agency Peter Abum Sarkodie failed his interview with the Civil Service Commission which tested his knowledge before taking the job.

The report of his performance during the interview has now been submitted to president Akufo-Addo nearly eight months after he assumed the position in a substantive capacity, Starrfmonline.com has gathered.

President Akufo-Addo, according to StarrFMonline.com sources, has invited Mr. Sarkodie, who is a former lecturer, over the incident. He is reported to have submitted his responses to the Presidency.

Confirming the development to StarrFMonline.com Monday, Mr. Sarkodie said he is challenging the results of the civil service commission and is hopeful that he will be vindicated.

“That issue has cropped up for some time now and the presidency is trying to deal with it. The fact is I’m challenging the results and hopefully we will hear the current development by tomorrow. The President has already met me over the issue and I’m confident it will be addressed amicably,” he said.

Meanwhile, Starrfmonline.com sources say the President is likely to ask Mr. Sarkodie to continue with his job despite the report by the commission.

There is growing controversy over the EPA position following claims by Assin South Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyepong that a highly placed presidential staffer is lobbying the position for his brother.

Starr News sources say tension appears to be brewing between the Environment minister Dr. Kwabena Frimpong Boateng and Mr. Sarkodie following some changes being effected by the EPA boss.

Mr. Sarkodie was appointed to the position in July 2017. He was a Senior Lecturer in Analytical Environmental Chemistry and Environmental Science Education of the University of Education of Winneba, Mampong Campus in the Ashanti Region before his appointment.

