‘Bronya’ deserves highlife song of the year – Wutah

Rejuvenated Ghanaian Highlife/Reggae group Wutah have openly declared their hit-single “Bronya” the most suitable to win the Highlife Song of the Year category at the 2018 VGMA

The duo, Afriyie and Kobby who were recently reported to be on the verge of (another) split in a recent interview with George Quaye on Starr FM’s Morning Zoo explained how impossible it is for their song; “Bronya” not to be categorized as Highlife song of the year as compared to the other competing songs – which could fairly be categorized as Afro-pop

Wutah Kobby, who was making the justification, explained that their song best defined the Highlife genre and re-assured that their win, could possibly revive the “dying” genre.

Wutah were nominated in four categories at this year’s VGMA following a long lay-off from the award scheme as they parted ways to pursue solo careers.

