Cape Coast: Traders, city authorities clash over stalls; 25 arrested

Some 25 traders in Cape Coast have been arrested after they staged a demonstration in the Central regional capital, accusing authorities at the Metropolitan Assembly of building at unauthorized places.

The traders numbering over 100 moved in to pull down the shops being put up by the Cape Coast Metro Assembly (CCMA) to accommodate traders who could not have allocation in the new Kotokoraba Market.

The space the traders argued, is reserved as a car park and therefore would resist any attempt by the CCMA to convert it into an extension of the Kotokuraba Market stating that the new structure will create congestion at the market.

The authorities, the traders explained also failed to consult them before embarking on the project.

The police have been brought to the scene and the ring leaders of the demonstration and demolition exercise have been arrested, Starr News Central regional correspondent Kwaku Baa-Acheamfour reports.

Some 25 other demonstrators have also been picked up by the police, he added.

The demonstration, demolition and subsequent arrest has brought business to a standstill at the Central Business District of Kotokoraba, Starrfmonline.com has gathered.

