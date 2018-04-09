Entrepreneurs gain essential skills to grow their businesses

Reach for Change is working to build the capacity of small and medium enterprise (SME) through a series of training workshops designed to equip entrepreneurs with practical skills to run and scale successful businesses.

The inaugural training in the series, held over the course of three workshops in March, brought together entrepreneurs from the health, education and social sectors who were taken through topics such as financial management, business operation and modelling, and marketing strategies to help position their businesses strategically.

Participants were supported to develop simple but effective financial processes, marketing strategies and plans for their businesses through practical exercises provided during the training in Accra.

At the end of the training, Amma Lartey, the Africa Regional Director of Reach for Change addressed the participants. She advised them to frequently update their knowledge and skills in business management and seek training in order to stay competitive.

“I would encourage owners of small businesses and persons who plan to launch businesses into business to get training. It presents an opportunity for them to be tutored by experienced resource persons and avoid some mistakes,” Lartey said.

According to Lartey, providing owners of SMEs training in business modelling and management will empower them to use such knowledge to ensure that their businesses are positioned strategically in the market and facilitating their access to regional and global markets.

“It is one thing to own a business, and it is another thing to manage it effectively. A sound financial management plan is always imperative to increasing your finances,” she added. “Many small businesses are folding up not because they don’t have great ideas, but because there is mostly an absence of effective management plan to run them effectively.”

Participants expressed satisfaction about the training and called for more similar events to be organised in future. Benjamin Aflakpui, a business entrepreneur working in the health sector, shared his thoughts.

“I would recommend this training workshop for business owners especially the youth,” he said. “The modules were insightful and the training was very interactive. I have learnt so many things that I will apply to my business. I am very happy I took the decision to sign up for this training.”

The training is the first of a series of workshops organised by Reach for Change this year to empower business entrepreneurs and equip them with the requisite skills. After the training, participants were presented with certificates of completion.

About Reach for Change

Reach for Change is a non-profit organization that supports social entrepreneurs who are solving the most pressing issues facing children and youth in 17 countries worldwide. It runs innovation competitions, accelerators and incubators that unleash the power of entrepreneurship and innovation to create a better world for children. In Africa, Reach for Change also focuses on women’s empowerment as a fundamental catalyst for driving change in children lives. Reach for Change first launched its African operations in Ghana in 2012 and has since expanded into Senegal, Chad, Ethiopia, DR Congo, Rwanda and Tanzania, where it has supported the development of more than 300 social entrepreneurs and impacted the lives of over 1 million children.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM