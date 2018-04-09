Ghana’s Hor Halutie places eighth out of eight in Women’s 100m Final

Ghana’s new sprint queen, Hor Halutie, failed to win a medal in the women’s 100m final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Australia by placing eighth.

The determined Halutie crossed the finish with a time 11.54s with other seven athletes finishing ahead of her.

The 19-year old, who hails from the Upper West Region, is a former student of T.I. Ahmadiyya Secondary School in Kumasi saw Trinidad and Tobago’s Michelle-Lee Ahye winning gold, Jamaica’s Christiania Williams and Gayon Evans picking silver and bronze medal respectively.

However, Ghana’s sprint prospect believes her future is bright.

“Despite not winning a medal today for me I am very disappointed but with much training and future competition I will prepare and take on the World another day”, he told Starr Sports.

Still on the games Ghana’s female hockey team suffered another thrashing by Scotland as they defeated them 5-0.

But in the Para Athletics, Captain of Team Ghana Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe has qualified to the semi-finals of the wheelchair T54 race.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM