GJA launches affordable housing project for journalists

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Koans Estate to build 100 cluster houses for its members at affordable prices.

The move is to resolve the accommodation challenges faced by the Ghanaian journalist due to inadequate salaries.

The 100 cluster of houses to be sited at the ‘GJA Media Village’ is expected to go for GH¢60.000.00 for two bedrooms without a hall and GH¢80.000.00 for two bedrooms with a hall.

The first batch of the 100 cluster houses will be at Eastern hill at Pampanso near Nsawam.

Speaking after the signing ceremony, the President of the GJA Affail Monney said “many skeptics who heard of this project for the first time at the GJA awards ceremony last December dismissed it as one of those high blood pressure words but anemia of action.”

He continued, “In reality today is the day of action and not perpetration of gratitude.”

The GJA, he said is taking a key step to address what he termed as “one of the critical” needs of journalists which is decent accommodation.”

“With sixty-thousand cedis a journalist can own a two bedroom house, he can also acquire a three bedroom house for eighty-thousand cedis at the GJA media Village.

“It is needless to state that similar facilities are jaw-droopingly expensive in certain real estate and gated communities,” said Monney.

