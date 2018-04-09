© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.
Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson and Alberto Moreno could all be in contention to face Manchester City on Tuesday, but Jürgen Klopp will definitely be without Emre Can and Jordan Henderson at Etihad Stadium.
Robertson (calf) and Moreno (thigh) also sat out the Merseyside derby but, on Monday, Klopp expressed hope that the trio will be fit for the second-leg clash with City.
“With Mo, Robbo and Alberto, we have to wait a little bit but of course [we have] big hope they will be back,” the boss told Liverpoolfc.com.
“Ben Woodburn is back after a long period and trained yesterday completely normal, which is really good for us.
Midfielders Can (back) and Henderson (suspension) are unavailable for the trip to Manchester, though, as are Adam Lallana (muscle), Joel Matip (thigh) and Joe Gomez (ankle).
City boss Pep Guardiola, meanwhile, reported no fresh injury concerns during his pre-match press conference.
Sergio Aguero, who was absent from last week’s first leg at Anfield because of a knee complaint, came on as a substitute in City’s 3-2 defeat to Manchester United at the weekend and may start against the Reds.
An adductor issue forced John Stones to miss Saturday’s Manchester derby, but Guardiola indicated that the centre-back could return to face Liverpool.
Source:liverpoolfc