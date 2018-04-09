Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson and Alberto Moreno could all be in contention to face Manchester City on Tuesday, but Jürgen Klopp will definitely be without Emre Can and Jordan Henderson at Etihad Stadium.

Liverpool forward Salah opened the scoring as the Reds took charge of their Champions League quarter-final tie with a resounding 3-0 first-leg win last week, but had to be withdrawn in the second half due to a groin issue that also forced him to miss Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Everton.