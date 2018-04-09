Opuni files suit; demands documents being used against him

The embattled former Chief Executive Officer of COCOBOD Dr. Stephen Opuni has sued the state demanding for documents which are being relied upon by the attorney general in the case brought against him by the state.

He is also asking the court to order the state to supply him with all issues that have been found against him in the investigations conducted in his tenure as Chief Executive.

Dr. Opuni and businessman Seidu Agongo are facing 27 charges including a charge of causing financial loss to the state.

They were on Monday March 26 granted self-recognisance bail in the sum of GHc300, 000 each after pleading not guilty to the charges.

Seidu Agongo is accused of being a beneficiary of the supposed fraudulent fertilizer contract worth over GH¢43 million.

Dr. Opuni and Mr. Agongo are each to deposit their passport with the Director General of the CID and also report to the DG of the CID anytime they want to travel.

The opposition NDC has described the trial as a political witch-hunting.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM