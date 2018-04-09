Renault introduces new ‘budget’ vehicles

Automobile manufacturer, Renault, has introduced a new collection of vehicles aimed at targeting Ghana’s lower to middle-income working class.

The three vehicles – KWID Authentic, KWID Expression and Dynamique Trim, under the all-new Renault KWID combines the practicality of compacts with the characteristics of a genuine SUV.

CEO of Premium Motors, local distributors for Renault, Jihad Hijazi said “The new collection of ‘budget’ vehicles is aimed at targeting Ghana’s lower to middle-income working class.”

The vehicles have the highest ground clearance, best driving position and the largest interior space. It is also robust; has an imposing design and also economical with high technology.

With gear change and driving indicator and the new 1.0 Se engine, which is lighter and has reduced internal friction, the KWID is the most fuel efficient in its category.

With no belt and with electric power steering, it guarantees low consumption and low maintenance costs, ideal for the city or the open road.

Source:Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM