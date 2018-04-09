Two Kwabenya cell breakers get 66 months

Two accused persons involved in the Kwabenya cell break have been sentenced by the Accra Circuit Court for 66 months after pleading guilty.

Kofi Darko was sentenced to 32 months for conspiracy and escape from lawful custody and Emmanuel Kotey also had 34 months for the same crime.

The Case

Twelve suspects are standing trial for allegedly attacking the Kwabenya Police station to free robbers on remand.

Some have been charged with a total of five counts namely possessing of firearms without authority, abetment to possessing firearm without lawful authority, conspiracy to commit crime to wit; Escape from lawful custody, escape from lawful custody, and abetment to escape from lawful custody all of which are contrary to section 23, 226(C) and 20(1) of the Criminal and Other Offenses Act (Act 29).

The attack on the Police station led to the escape of seven suspects. A police officer on duty was also killed in the attack.

A manhunt led to the arrest of the 12 suspects.

