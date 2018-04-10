Bugri Naabu: I sanctioned attack on ‘NDC’ Contractor

The Northern regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Alhaji Bugri Naabu has confirmed that he sanctioned the attack on a local contractor Tuesday afternoon and warned that equipment of the contractor will be seized if he returns to the site.

An NPP vigilante youth group in Tamale on Tuesday chased away workers of a local construction firm contracted to build a storm drain and fix a deadly gutter at Gumani after some regional executives accused the Municipal Chief Executive, Mariam Iddrisu, of awarding the contract to an NDC contractor.

A Member of the Council of Patrons of the Party, Alhaji Joe Kadir led the group few days ago to disrupt work and forced workers to evict from the site.

Alhaji Kadir claimed responsibility for the attack in a brief interview Tuesday morning with Starr News.

Speaking to Starr News, the regional Chairman of the NPP, Bugri Naabu stated that he sanctioned the attack on the contractors adding that the situation would have been fatal if he were in Tamale during the incident.

According to Bugri Naabu, the NPP youth “did a good job” by chasing away the contractor.

“I sanctioned it,” Bugri Naabu said in an interview on Starr Today, adding “The guy who awarded the contract to them, where is their award letter…when our own people have no jobs, NDC people are working all over the place in the region.”

Bugri Naabu added that he was not informed as the leader of the party in the region before the contract was awarded.

