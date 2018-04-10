© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

Dep. Agric min. Osei Nyarko leads Ghana’s delegation to Indonesia-Africa confab

By kwame acheampong
The Ghanaian delegation at the Indonesia-Africa conference

Deputy Minister for Agriculture Kennedy Osei Nyarko is leading a Ghanaian delegation at the first ever Indonesia-Africa conference at Indonesia.

The two-day conference is to unlock the investment potential of Indonesia and Africa. The delegation will also explore Investment opportunities in the areas of Agriculture, Infrastructure, Technology and Energy.

About 53 countries from Africa and South-East Asia are attending the conference.

The Ghana Delegation includes; Ghana’s High Commission to Malaysia and the Deputy CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Authority.

 

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM

