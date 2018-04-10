Lizzy Complex’ private schools gala comes off April 14

This year’s Lizzy Sports Complex’ Private Schools Football Gala comes off on Saturday, April 14, 2018, at the Lizzy Sports Complex in Accra.

This year’s tournament will showcase football talent from twelve Ghanaian private schools playing in the U-16 and U-12 categories.

The Private Schools Football Gala (PSFG) is an annual tournament, this year being the seventh successive event, which brings together some of the best private schools in Accra and Tema.

The schools will battle for the championship amongst themselves in a one-day knock-out football extravaganza for honours and bragging rights.

This year’s tournament takes off with strong partnership with Vitamilk as the Headline Sponsor and support from Latex Foam, Bic Ghana, Decathlon Ghana and EBN.

Vitamilk Ghana, the Headline Sponsor of the Gala for the second time in a row, is enthusiastic about its association with this sports event aimed at youth development across the schools.

Not only is this an event to unearth talent, but it also provides a platform for children to engage in healthy competition and entertainment outside the regular school curriculum.

The 2018 Gala features schools from St. Albans International School; East Airport International School; First Star Academy; Alsyd Academy; Christ the King School; Delhi Public School; Tema International School; Al-Rayaan International School; Ghana Christian International High School and Oxford Prep School; LAS Liberty School and British International School.

The contenders are poised to wrestle Grace Preparatory School, who emerged champions in the U-16 category in the 2017 Edition and East Airport International School who also finished first in the U-12 category, for the trophies.

The Director of Sports at the Lizzy Sports Complex, Mr. Jamil Maraby said this year promises to mark an improvement on the previous events.

“With all the big names participating this year, it’s going to be tough and equally entertaining to watch. Whether the reigning champions will retain the cup or lose it to another side remains a feat to watch”.

The Lizzy Sports Complex, an innovative hotspot for sports advancement, is the creation of Ghanaian born French Footballer and Former Captain of the French National Team, Marcel Desailly.

The Complex is on course to realizing its core mandate as a sports facility that contributes to the development of the community, the city and nation as a whole, through sports competitions by means of the provision of a recreational utilization center catering for families, students and corporate organization needs.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM