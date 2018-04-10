Nana Konadu leads gov’t team to Winnie Mandela’s funeral

President Akufo-Addo has picked a former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings to lead a government delegation to the funeral of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

The renowned freedom fighter and champion of women’s rights will be buried on Saturday, April 14, 2018 in Soweto, South Africa.

Nana Konadu – wife of former president JJ Rawlings – was Ghana’s First Lady during the struggles of the Rainbow Nation.

President Akufo-Addo is of the firm view that her contribution to the liberation of South Africa from the racist ideology of apartheid merits recognition and honour, a statement from the presidency said.

Other members of the Ghana government delegation are the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Charles Owiredu; Deputy Minister for Information, Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, MP; Ambassador-at-Large, Dr. Edward Mahama; and Protocol Officer at the Office of the President, Ms. Ama Serwaa Nyarko.

