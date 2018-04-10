N/R: NPP Vigilante Group chases away ‘NDC’ contractor

A vigilante youth group believed to be associated with the ruling New Patriotic Party in Tamale has chased away workers of a local construction firm contracted to build a storm drain and fix a deadly gutter at Gumani after some regional executives accused the Municipal Chief Executive, Mariam Iddrisu, of awarding the contract to an NDC contractor.

A Member of the Council of Patrons of the Party, Alhaji Joe Kadir led the group few days ago to disrupt work and forced workers to evict from the site.

Alhaji Kadir claimed responsibility for the attack in a brief interview Tuesday morning with Starr News.

The Vice President Alhaji Mahamadu Bawumia had ordered for the immediate construction of the facility after a woman, later identified as his classmate, was swept away by strong flood at the gutter during a torrential downpour. Two other persons were also confirmed dead in that deadly rains that displaced hundreds.

The New Patriotic Party Northern Regional chairman, Bugri Naabu, has confirmed the party sanctioned the action of the youth and warned to seize equipment of the contractor if he returned to site.

“I’m not in Tamale; if I were to be in Tamale, it was not just chasing him out but it will have more than that. Alhaji Joe Kadir has the mandate from my office to do that. I sanctioned it”, Bugri Naabu boasted.

“That contractor we don’t know where he got the job, when it was awarded and who awarded it. As I’m taking to you now, even the contractor I don’t think he has letter of award because how can work go on and the Regional chairman, executives and party supporters don’t know who is working on this road, in NDC time was it like that?”, Bugri questioned angrily.

Bugri Naabu said the contract will be re-awarded to an NPP contractor to execute the project.

The Sagnarigu municipal Chief Executive accused of awarding the contract to the NDC contractor refused to respond to requests for comment. However, the MCE is facing discontent party youth and even assembly members who have accused her repeatedly of incompetence and asked for her removal.

The development has sparked anxiety among residents who are now calling on the Vice President to intervene.

Residents are fearful a torrential rainfall could cause another disaster.

