8.5% GDP growth recorded in 2017 – Statistical Service

The annual Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the year 2017 grew by 8.5 percent, the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has said.

GDP is the estimate of the total value of final goods and services produced in the country over a given period.

The estimation of the GDP is done in stages, with estimates generated at each stage being dependent on available data. Estimates from each stage are progressively designated as provisional, revised and final.

In release issued Wednesday, the GSS said the 8.5percent is the provisional GDP estimates for 2017 compared to the 3.7percent recorded in 2016.

The Industry sector, according to the release recorded the highest growth rate of 16.7 percent, followed by Agriculture (8.4%) and the Services (4.3%) sectors.

The Services sector said the release remains the largest sector but with a dwindling share of GDP, decreasing from 56.8 percent in 2016 to 56.2 percent in 2017.

Also, the sector’s growth rate decreased from 5.7 percent in 2016 to 4.3 percent in 2017. Two of the subsectors in this sector recorded double digit growth rates. These are the Information and Communication (13.2%) and Health and Social Work (14.4%) sub-sectors.

The Industry sector, the highest growing sector with a GDP share of 25.5 percent, had its growth rate increasing from -0.5 percent in 2016 to 16.7 percent in 2017, said the GSS release.

Of all the industrial activities, the Mining and Quarrying subsector recorded the highest growth of 46.7 percent in 2017.

The Agriculture sector expanded from a growth rate of 3.0 percent in 2016 to 8.4 percent in 2017. Its share of GDP, however, declined from 18.7 percent in 2016 to 18.3 percent in 2017. Crops remains the largest activity with a share of 14.2 percent of GDP.

The Non-Oil annual GDP growth rate decreased from 5.0 percent in 2016 to 4.9 percent in 2017. The 2017 Non-oil GDP for Industry recorded a growth rate of 0.4 percent, compared with 4.9 percent in 2016.

Memorandum Items

Economic Aggregate 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017* Population estimate (million) 24.66 25.24 25.82 26.43 27.04 27.67 28.31 28.96 Average exchange rate (₵/$) 1.43 1.51 1.81 1.92 2.94 3.78 3.92 4.36 GDP current (million Gh₵) 46,042 59,816 75,315 93,416 113,343 136,957 167,353 205,914 Non-Oil GDP current (million Gh₵) 45,865 56,070 69,666 85,974 105,550 131,647 164,099 195,200 GDP current (million US$) 32,186 39,517 41,656 48,654 38,612 36,264 42,685 47,269 Per capita GDP (Gh₵) 1,867 2,370 2,916 3,535 4,192 4,950 5,911 7,110 Per capita GDP (US$) 1,305 1,566 1,613 1,841 1,428 1,311 1,508 1,632 GDP at constant 2006 prices (million Gh₵) 24,101 27,486 30,040 32,237 33,522 34,808 36,104 39,175 Non-Oil GDP at constant 2006 prices (million Gh₵) 24,035 26,114 28,372 30,268 31,465 32,731 34,379 36,063 GDP at constant 2006 prices (million US$) 16,848 18,158 16,615 16,790 11,420 9,217 9,209 8,993 Growth Rates % GDP at current market prices 25.8 29.9 25.9 24.0 21.3 20.8 22.2 23.0 GDP at constant 2006 prices 7.9 14.0 9.3 7.3 4.0 3.8 3.7 8.5 Non-Oil GDP at constant 2006 prices 7.6 8.6 8.6 6.7 4.0 4.0 5.0 4.9 Change in GDP deflator 16.6 13.9 15.2 15.6 16.7 16.4 17.8 13.4 *Provisional

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM