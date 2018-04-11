AG rejects Opuni’s motion to access all prosecution documents

The Attorney General’s department has rejected an application by the former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Cocoa Board, Dr. Stephen Opuni demanding all documents to be used in his prosecution.

The legal team of Dr. Opuni, in an application filed at the High Court demanded documents which are being relied upon by the attorney general in the case brought against him by the state.

He is also asking the court to order the state to supply him with all issues that have been found against him in the investigations conducted in his tenure as Chief Executive.

Dr. Opuni and businessman Seidu Agongo are facing 27 charges including a charge of causing financial loss of GHS217million to the state, through three separate fertiliser supply contracts between 2014 and 2016.

However, in Court on Wednesday, the Deputy AG, Godfred Dame stated that they were not bound by law to provide the documents as requested.

He, however, added that the defence was only entitled to relevant evidence and not all the documents to be used in the prosecution of Dr. Opuni since the case is one of a summary trial rather than a trial of indictment.

The High Court Judge, Justice Clement Honyenuga after hearing the arguments from both sides, decided to adjourn the case.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM