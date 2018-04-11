Commonwealth Games: Bolt lands in Australia to support Jamaica

Usain Bolt has said that he is “excited” to support Jamaica as he landed in Australia for the Commonwealth games.

Eight-time Olympic champion Bolt, 31, retired from athletics last year after the World Championships and has since taken on a variety of different roles.

One of which is ambassador for the Commonwealth Games and he recently landed in Australia to support the current Games.

As he landed Bolt spoke of his excitement to watch the event from a different perspective.

“It is the first time I am actually going to be at a championships and not actually competing,” Bolt told Channel Nine.

“So I am excited just to watch and to cheer on.

“I am looking forward to seeing it from a different angle.”

“We are a big track nation so I always expect the best from them at all times.”

Bolt has already missed one of his old events, the men’s 100m, that saw compatriot Yohan Blake suffer a surprise defeat as he finished third behind South African duo Akani Simbine and Henricho Bruintjies.

Source:Eurosport