Commonwealth Games: Missing Cameroonian Athletes Rise To 8

By Anthony Bebli

The number of Cameroonian athletes missing at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games rose from three to eight on Wednesday, as Games officials expressed concern over their safety.

“The Cameroon Commonwealth team is sad to announce that eight athletes are missing from their respective rooms in the Games village,’’ Team’s Chef de mission Victor Agbor Nso said in a statement in Sydney.

Nso said the athletes were three weightlifters and five boxers, adding that they left the athletes’ village in three waves over the past days.

Cameroonian officials had said that the previous day that five of their athletes were missing.

 

Source: Starrsportsgh

